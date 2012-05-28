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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCM3060/98

4.1

| (15) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

Dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or connect other devices via USB Direct - and enjoy the deep booming bass of wOOx technology. Cleverly designed with wall-mount options, this Philips micro music system delivers brilliant sound in true style.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • 40W

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

15

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

28/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

nice design for excellent sound projection. glad that they provide the audio cable. it's surprising how good this micro system is. really worth it for the price we have paid!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

26/04/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Great sound and easy to use

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

25/01/2012

Singapore

Singapore

I love this product as it can charge my fav iphone & ipad2! =)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system

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