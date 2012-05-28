2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Dock your iPod/iPhone/iPad, or connect other devices via USB Direct - and enjoy the deep booming bass of wOOx technology. Cleverly designed with wall-mount options, this Philips micro music system delivers brilliant sound in true style.
Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
40W
Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
4.1
of 5
15
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
AyaTan
28/05/2012
Singapore
nice design for excellent sound projection. glad that they provide the audio cable. it's surprising how good this micro system is. really worth it for the price we have paid!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Jesus_Ariel_Barrios
26/04/2012
Singapore
Great sound and easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Wei_ChenLoh
25/01/2012
Singapore
I love this product as it can charge my fav iphone & ipad2! =)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3060 Micro music system