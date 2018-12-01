ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph

Discontinued

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

DC220/12

4.1

| (38) Reviews | 95% recommend this product

Start your day, your way!

Kick start your day with the Philips clock radio for iPhone/iPod that delivers your favorite tunes in great sound. It features different alarm settings for weekdays and weekends, plus FM radio and MP3 link for more music options.

See all benefits

Wake up to your iPhone/iPod tunes

Start your day, your way!

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

Wake up to your iPod/ iPhone music or radio tunes

Gentle wake up call with an increasing alarm volume

Gentle wake up call with an increasing alarm volume

Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

38

Reviews

95%

recommend this product

01/12/2018

US

US

Awesome product!

Received this Philips Dc220/37 Clock Radio for iPod/iPhone as a birthday gift. Love it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC220 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC220 docking entertainment system

13/12/2017

US

US

Verified buyer

Great iPod docking station

It's real compact with many features. It takes up very minimal space and does a great job. I couldn't believe all the functions for so small and very economical.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC220 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC220 docking entertainment system

16/06/2013

US

US

Looks and performance!

Works perfectly, easy to use and looks great! The quality of sound is much better than anticipated.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC220 docking entertainment system

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DC220 docking entertainment system

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.