Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

DC220/12
Overall Rating / 5
  • Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way!
    -{discount-value}

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    DC220/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Start your day, your way!

    Kick start your day with the Philips clock radio for iPhone/iPod that delivers your favorite tunes in great sound. It features different alarm settings for weekdays and weekends, plus FM radio and MP3 link for more music options.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR399.00
    Find similar products

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    Start your day, your way!

    Kick start your day with the Philips clock radio for iPhone/iPod that delivers your favorite tunes in great sound. It features different alarm settings for weekdays and weekends, plus FM radio and MP3 link for more music options.

    Start your day, your way!

    Kick start your day with the Philips clock radio for iPhone/iPod that delivers your favorite tunes in great sound. It features different alarm settings for weekdays and weekends, plus FM radio and MP3 link for more music options.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR399.00
    Find similar products

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    Start your day, your way!

    Kick start your day with the Philips clock radio for iPhone/iPod that delivers your favorite tunes in great sound. It features different alarm settings for weekdays and weekends, plus FM radio and MP3 link for more music options.

    Similar products

    See all radios-and-alarm-clocks
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Start your day, your way!

      Wake up to your iPhone/iPod tunes

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

      Gentle wake up call with an increasing alarm volume

      Gentle wake up call with an increasing alarm volume

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      FM digital tuning with presets

      FM digital tuning with presets

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

      5W RMS total output power

      This system has 5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod classic
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th generation

      • Audio playback

        Docking playback modes
        • fast forward and backward
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        FM
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • buzzer alarm
        • radio alarm
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        • dual alarm
        Backlight color
        white
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Display type
        LCD display
        Charging device
        • iPhone
        • iPod

      • Sound

        Sound system
        stereo
        Volume control
        up/down
        Output power
        2 x 2.5 W

      • Loudspeakers

        No. of built-in speakers
        2

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Dimensions

        Master carton width
        566  mm
        Gross weight
        1.15  kg
        Master carton height
        165  mm
        Master carton depth
        261  mm
        Master carton quantity
        4
        Master carton weight
        4.9  kg
        Packaging width
        255  mm
        Packaging height
        153  mm
        Packaging depth
        139  mm
        Weight
        0.89  kg
        Main unit depth
        139.4  mm
        Main unit height
        105  mm
        Main unit width
        216.9  mm

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        • 3.5 mm stereo line in cable
        • AC-DC adapter
        Others
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        Warranty
        Warranty Certificate

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • AC/DC adaptor
      • User manual
      • Quick start guide

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item