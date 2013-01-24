Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

docking entertainment system

DC190/12
Overall Rating / 5
  • Wake up to your favorite tunes Wake up to your favorite tunes Wake up to your favorite tunes
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    docking entertainment system

    DC190/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Wake up to your favorite tunes

    Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR299.00

    docking entertainment system

    Wake up to your favorite tunes

    Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.

    Wake up to your favorite tunes

    Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR299.00

    docking entertainment system

    Wake up to your favorite tunes

    Wake up to your iPod music with the Philips Docking entertainment system DC190. Featuring dual alarms, the stylish system with the mirror finishing also lets you start your day with music from your other portable devices via the MP3 Link.

    Similar products

    See all radios-and-alarm-clocks
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Wake up to your favorite tunes

      from iPod & radio

      3W RMS total output power

      3W RMS total output power

      This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

      Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      MP3 Link for portable music playback

      The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

      Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

      Neodymium speaker drivers deliver pure balanced sound

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th Generation
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st Generation
        • iPod nano 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 3rd Generation
        • iPod nano 4th Generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod touch 2nd Generation
        • iPod nano 5th Generation
        • iPod nano 6th generation
        • iPod touch 4th generation

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        FM
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Station presets
        20
        Antenna
        FM Antenna

      • Audio Playback

        Cradle playback mode
        • Charging iPod
        • Play and Pause
        • Next and Previous track

      • Convenience

        Clock/Version
        Digital
        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Radio Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Sleep timer

      • Sound

        Sound System
        Stereo
        Output power (RMS)
        2x1.5W
        Volume Control
        Volume Control up/down

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        2
        Neodynium magnet system
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        MP3-Link
        3.5mm stereo input

      • Dimensions

        Product width
        144  mm
        Product height
        144  mm
        Product depth
        62  mm

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC-DC Adapter
        • Quick Use Guide
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
      • AC-DC Adapter
      • Quick Use Guide
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item