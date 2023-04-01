CX5535/11
Powerful yet quiet cooling
Enjoy powerful cooling with minimal noise and energy usage. Designed for high performance, this self-rotating fan brings a quick cooling effect to the entire room. Optionally, it can also infuse the air with your favorite scents.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Our air outlet is designed to be wide and high, providing maximum coverage and quickly cooling the entire room. With a 60 oscillation feature, the fan can reach wherever you need it, ensuring that the entire room is cool and comfortable.
Enhance the cooling experience by infusing the breeze with your favorite essential oils, creating a soothing and rejuvenating sensory atmosphere. The optional aroma-diffuser add-on allows you to create the perfect ambiance for relaxation and well-being (1).
Experience a cool and peaceful night's sleep with the Quiet Sleep mode. This mode gradually decreases the fan speed to the lowest setting over 30 minutes, helping you fall asleep naturally while also conserving energy.
Bring the refreshing feeling of an outdoor breeze into your room with the Natural Wind mode and enjoy a more natural and invigorating indoor experience.
Fully customize your fan's performance to your needs, whether you prefer a gentle breeze or a more powerful blast of air, with its three speed settings. With three versatile modes (Normal, Natural Wind, Quiet Sleep), you can choose the perfect mode to suit your preferences and fully customize your comfort.
Set the timer for anywhere between 1 and 7 hours, allowing you to enjoy a cool breeze for the perfect amount of time while also conserving energy and reducing costs. Our 40W tower fan is energy-efficient, using less energy than a traditional light bulb.
Optimum oscillation that ensures air is circulated throughout your room. No more hot spots or stuffy air, just a comfortable and cool experience.
A minimalistic, eye-catching design that blends seamlessly with any decor. The slim and space-saving design makes it perfect for use in bedrooms, offices, kitchens, and other areas where space is at a premium. Place your tower fan the corner or against a wall without it getting in the way of things.
The feather touch control panel and ergonomic remote controller makes our tower fan a pleasure to use and have in any room.
When choosing Philips, you choose a trusted brand with more than 80 years of experience and innovation in air care. Our tower fan goes through more than 110 mandatory tests to ensure it provides you with reliable, long-lasting comfort, today and tomorrow.
Our top-quality copper motor is built to perform, day after day. It generates strong airflow while making minimal noise, giving you the best of performance and comfort.
Keep your little ones and tower fan safe from each other. This safety feature prevents curious hands from fiddling with the fans setting and lets you relax, worry-free.
