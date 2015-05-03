2 year warranty
Discontinued
CSS5530G/12
Embrace the look and feel of Zen
Embrace pure simplicity with Philips Zenit cinema speakers and enjoy natural, balanced sound from a design featuring modern, authentic materials. Smart cable management and wireless rear speakers ensure an uncluttered, sublime experience.
5.1 CH wireless rear and sub
Bluetooth® and NFC
HDMI 4K-2K
Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.
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