If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Polypropylene is great material for speaker cone diaphragms due to its all-weather performance. When the weather is wet, the weight of the cone can increase; reducing its sensitivity. When the weather is hot, the cone (or only part of it) can expand and become larger. In both cases, the sound can become distorted. No matter what the weather, the sturdy polypropylene cones are not affected by these issues and they produce a clear, vivid sound every time.
Fits perfectly in all 16x24cm speaker openings.
The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.
Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.
Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.
PEI (Polyetherimide) is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high tensile strength, high stability and tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These PEI domes can capture even the highest musical notes to make your music textured with warm, full-range treble. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.
Highly responsive butyl rubber connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the stiff yet elastic butyl rubber surround assembly keeps the cone in position, protecting it from strong upward or downward force that may occur when the signal is strong. By doing so, the woofer can withstand the surge of powerful beats and deliver a smooth bass response with a minimum of distortion even from a small speaker.
Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.
