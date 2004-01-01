Dual voice coils for wiring flexibility

There are many car amplifiers and subwoofers on the market, available in a variety of resistance ratings. Dual voice coils give you increased wiring flexibility so you can get the most out of your car stereo system. With an extra set of voice coils and connector plugs available, connection in a 2-, 4- or 8 ohm configuration (depending on the resistance rating) is fast and easy. Connect up a second subwoofer for twice the bass or maximize the power performance of your car amplifier.