Feel the rich bass coming from the Philips In-car subwoofer CSM1000. Place it anywhere in your car - it is so slim it fits under the seat. The built-in amplifier generates 85W RMS power while specially tuned filters produce dramatic sound. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Speaker level input allows the direct input of signal from headunit to amplifier, even if no RCA output jack is present in headunit. Thus the amplifier is also compatible with non-Philips car headunit for a better and more powerful music enjoyment.
Aluminum heat sink boosts heat flow and prevents overheating.
Low distortion amplifier for original sound reproduction.
MOSFET power supply for optimum energy efficiency.
Multiple protection mechanism for power disruptions.
The amplifier is built into the subwoofer unit using an internal connection circuit so no additional wiring between the subwoofer and amplifier is needed. The unit's acoustics have also been specially tuned to produce dramatic sound. The bass is deep and rigid while the amplifier is perfectly matched to deliver the ideal power level.
Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.
The subwoofer and amplifier are combined into a small, sealed space to let you place the unit anywhere in the car you like - in the trunk or even under the seat. Although it is small, the unit still delivers tight, powerfully and rich bass.
