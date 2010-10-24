Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Car amplifier

CMQ205/00
  • Rock your music on the road Rock your music on the road Rock your music on the road
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Car amplifier

    CMQ205/00

    Rock your music on the road

    Get high power with low distortion with the 2/1-channel Philips Car power amplifier CMQ205. Featuring peak power at 450W, simply connect your car stereo system via the high level input or RCA input to get true music sound with deep bass. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Car amplifier

    Rock your music on the road

    Get high power with low distortion with the 2/1-channel Philips Car power amplifier CMQ205. Featuring peak power at 450W, simply connect your car stereo system via the high level input or RCA input to get true music sound with deep bass. See all benefits

    Rock your music on the road

    Get high power with low distortion with the 2/1-channel Philips Car power amplifier CMQ205. Featuring peak power at 450W, simply connect your car stereo system via the high level input or RCA input to get true music sound with deep bass. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Car amplifier

    Rock your music on the road

    Get high power with low distortion with the 2/1-channel Philips Car power amplifier CMQ205. Featuring peak power at 450W, simply connect your car stereo system via the high level input or RCA input to get true music sound with deep bass. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Audio systems
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Rock your music on the road

      with bridgeable 2/1-channel connection

      • 2-channel
      • 450W Peak
      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      2x75W RMS total output power

      2x75W RMS total output power

      Aluminum heat sink boosts heat flow and prevents overheating

      Aluminum heat sink boosts heat flow and prevents overheating.

      MOSFET power supply for optimum energy efficiency

      MOSFET power supply for optimum energy efficiency.

      Multiple protection mechanism for power disruptions

      Multiple protection mechanism for power disruptions.

      Low distortion amplifier for original sound reproduction

      Low distortion amplifier for original sound reproduction.

      Variable low-/ high-pass-filters for dramatic sound effects

      Variable low-pass-filter and high-pass-filter for dramatic sound effect

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (MAX)
        450W
        Class
        AB
        No. of channel
        2
        Channel capability
        2/1
        Output power (RMS) at 4 ohm
        75Wx2
        Output power (RMS) at 2 ohm
        110Wx2
        Signal to noise ratio
        >97dB
        S/N ratio (1W/4ohm)
        >80dB
        Frequency response
        5-50k  Hz
        Total harmonic distortion
        0.1%<
        Impedance
        2-8 Ohms

      • Connectivity

        Line level input (RCA)
        1 set
        Line level output (RCA)
        1 set

      • Sound Enhancement

        Low-pass-filter
        -12dB/oct
        Low pass filter range
        80Hz or 180Hz
        High-pass-filter
        -12dB/oct
        High pass filter range
        80Hz
        Input level control
        0.3mV - 6V
        Dynamic bass boost
        12dB at 45Hz

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian

      • Power management

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        246  mm
        Product height
        49  mm
        Product width
        240  mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.