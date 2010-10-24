Search terms
Rock your music on the road
Get high power with low distortion with the 2/1-channel Philips Car power amplifier CMQ205. Featuring peak power at 450W, simply connect your car stereo system via the high level input or RCA input to get true music sound with deep bass. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Rock your music on the road
Get high power with low distortion with the 2/1-channel Philips Car power amplifier CMQ205. Featuring peak power at 450W, simply connect your car stereo system via the high level input or RCA input to get true music sound with deep bass. See all benefits
Rock your music on the road
Get high power with low distortion with the 2/1-channel Philips Car power amplifier CMQ205. Featuring peak power at 450W, simply connect your car stereo system via the high level input or RCA input to get true music sound with deep bass. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Rock your music on the road
Get high power with low distortion with the 2/1-channel Philips Car power amplifier CMQ205. Featuring peak power at 450W, simply connect your car stereo system via the high level input or RCA input to get true music sound with deep bass. See all benefits
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Aluminum heat sink boosts heat flow and prevents overheating.
MOSFET power supply for optimum energy efficiency.
Multiple protection mechanism for power disruptions.
Low distortion amplifier for original sound reproduction.
Variable low-pass-filter and high-pass-filter for dramatic sound effect
Sound
Connectivity
Sound Enhancement
Accessories
Power management
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.