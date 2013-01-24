Home
      Seamless music enjoyment on the road

      with iPhone/iPod music playback

      • for iPhone & iPod
      • USB
      • CD
      MAX Sound for instant power boost

      MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

      This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

      Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

      Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

      CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      High contrast LCD with 32K variable color illuminations

      Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

      Play & charge your iPod / iPhone

      Play your favorite music from your iPod / iPhone. Your iPod / iPhone will be charged when it is in the docking station, so you are always ready to use it when you are ready to go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast LCD, 32K color illuminations (11 characters)
        Key illumination
        White

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • WMA-CD
        • USB flash drive
        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Introscan
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        USB Direct Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Station Information
        • Radio Text
        • Program Type
        • News
        • News & Traffic
        • RDS Clock Set

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        3-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Sound Enhancement
        • MAX Sound
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels
        Output power (RMS)
        24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 2.0 Host
        MP3-Link
        For portable MP3 music playback
        Preamp output
        2 pairs RCA(L/R)
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Front panel
        Detachable
        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        User Manual
        • Brazilian Portuguese
        • Spanish
        Quick start guide
        English, Traditional Chinese, Brazillian, Portuguese, Spanish

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        190  mm
        Product height
        58  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din

