Car entertainment system

CEM250/98
    Enjoy multiple source music in your car with the Philips CEM250. Stay connected to your music on your mobile & important calls, thanks to the built-in Bluetooth® receiver. Also features anti-theft detachable front panels for security.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Seamless music enjoyment on the road

      with CD, MP3 & WMA music playback

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      USB Direct and SD card slots for MP3/WMA playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD card slots.

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

      The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

      CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

      CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

      Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

      Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

      Intuitive interface for easy navigation

      Intuitive interface for easy navigation

      Technical Specifications

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast color LCD (8 characters)
        Key illumination
        Blue/Red

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • WMA-CD
        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        • WMA9
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Introscan
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        USB Direct / SD Modes
        • Play/Pause
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Previous/Next
        • Repeat
        • Shuffle

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        3-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Output power (MAX)
        50Wx4 channels
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power (RMS)
        24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        USB
        USB 2.0 Host
        Memory card
        • SD
        • SDHC
        MP3-Link
        For portable MP3 music playback
        Sub-woofer preamp output
        With gain control
        Preamp output
        1 pair RCA(L/R)

      • Security/Anti-theft

        Front panel
        Detachable & flip-down
        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        External Microphone
        For hands-free phone communication
        Quick start guide
        English
        User Manual
        English

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        190  mm
        Product height
        58  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din

