Car audio system

CEM1000/00
  • Seamless music enjoyment on the road Seamless music enjoyment on the road Seamless music enjoyment on the road
    Philips CEM1000 lets you seamlessly enjoy digital music from CD & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go. See all benefits

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

      Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

      Technical Specifications

      • Display

        Type
        High contrast B/W LCD (8 characters)
        Key illumination
        Red

      • Audio Playback

        Playback Media
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        • MP3-CD
        • WMA
        • WMA-CD
        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Disc Playback Modes
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Introscan
        • Next/Previous Album Search
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        ID3 Tag support
        Song title, artist, album
        MP3 bit rates
        32-320kbps and variable bit rate

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner Bands
        • AM
        • FM Stereo
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto search and store
        No. of preset stations
        18(FM), 12(AM)
        RDS
        • Station Name
        • Station Information
        • Radio Text
        • Program Type
        • News
        • News & Traffic
        • RDS Clock Set

      • Sound

        Equalizer
        2-bands
        Equalizer settings
        • Classic
        • Jazz
        • Pop
        • Rock
        • Flat
        • Optimal
        • Techno
        • User defined
        Sound Enhancement
        Dynamic Bass Boost
        Output power (MAX)
        45Wx4 channels
        Output power (RMS)
        22Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

      • Connectivity

        MP3-Link
        For portable MP3 music playback
        Preamp output
        1 pair RCA(L/R)

      • Security/Anti-thief

        Front panel
        Detachable & flip-down
        Display blackout
        10/20 sec selectable

      • Accessories

        Remote control
        Slim remote with battery
        User Manual
        • English
        • Brazilian Portuguese
        • Spanish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Quick start guide
        English, Traditional Chinese, Brazillian Portuguese, Spanish

      • Power

        Power supply
        12V DC

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        190  mm
        Product height
        58  mm
        Product width
        188  mm
        Chassis
        1 Din

