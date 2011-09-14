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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

HD camcorder

CAM110SL/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Making amazing videos in full HD, and perfect them with the ESee camcorder's superb anti-shake technology. Dual format recording offers both HD and email-friendly formats, letting you share videos on TV up to 4 times faster.

See all benefits

With Advanced Anti-Shake

Capturing & sharing great moments - made easy

Built-in battery for convenient recharging via USB

Flash, auto focus, face & smile detection

Flash, auto focus, face & smile detection

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

Up to 10 megapixel resolution for high quality photos

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

14/09/2011

US

US

this products has freat features

allowed me to upload to my pc and television with ease

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110SL HD camcorder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CAM110SL HD camcorder

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