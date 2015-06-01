Search terms

  • Rich and powerful sound Rich and powerful sound Rich and powerful sound

    DVD micro music system

    BTD5210/12

    Rich and powerful sound

    Enrich music and movies, with this Philips DVD micro music system, even with wireless music streaming via Bluetooth, set your music free with details and the powerful bass with bass reflex system.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD micro music system

    Similar products

    See all Audio Home Systems
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Rich and powerful sound

    • Bluetooth®
    • DVD
    Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

    Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

    The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

    Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

    FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

    FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

    Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

    Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

    Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

    Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

    Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

    Bluetooth wireless music streaming from your music devices

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

    Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

    HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

    HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

    Motorized CD loader for convenience access

    A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound Enhancement
      Digital Sound Control
      Sound System
      Dolby Digital
      Maximum output power (RMS)
      70W

    • Loudspeakers

      Main Speaker
      2 way
      Speaker drivers
      Dome Tweeter with 4.5" woofer

    • Connectivity

      Audio Connections
      • Analogue Audio In (L/R)
      • RCA Aux in
      Microphone
      Microphone socket
      USB
      USB host
      Bluetooth profiles
      A2DP
      Audio/Video output
      HDMI out
      Video Output - Analog
      Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna (75 ohm)
      Auto digital tuning
      Yes
      Tuner Enhancements
      Auto Store
      Tuner Bands
      FM Stereo
      Station presets
      20
      RDS
      • Program Type
      • Station Name

    • Convenience

      Alarms
      • CD Alarm
      • Sleep timer
      • Radio Alarm
      • USB alarm
      Clock
      On main display
      Indications
      DIM mode

    • Power

      Power supply
      • 110-240V
      • 50/60 Hz

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      • FM antenna
      Remote control
      Yes, with battery
      User Manual
      Multi-languages

    • Dimensions

      Gross weight
      6.5  kg
      Net weight
      6  kg
      Main speaker depth
      210  mm
      Main speaker width
      160  mm
      Main unit depth
      240  mm
      Main unit height
      121  mm
      Main unit width
      200  mm
      Packaging height
      288  mm
      Packaging width
      512  mm
      Packaging depth
      278  mm
      Main speaker height
      235  mm

    • Audio Playback

      Disc Playback Modes
      • Repeat/one/all/program
      • Fast Forward/Backward
      • Next/Previous Track Search
      Playback Media
      • MP3-CD
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW
      USB Direct Modes
      • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
      • Play/Pause
      • Previous/Next
      • Repeat
      • Stop

    • Still Picture Playback

      Picture Compression Format
      JPEG
      Playback Media
      • Picture CD
      • CD-R/RW
      • DVD+R/+RW
      Picture Enhancement
      Slideshow with MP3 playback

    • Video Playback

      Playback Media
      • DivX
      • DVD-Video
      • Picture CD
      • Video CD/SVCD
      • DVD+R/+RW
      • DVD-R/-RW
      Disc Playback Modes
      • A-B Repeat
      • Angle
      • PBC
      • Slow Motion
      • Zoom
      • Parental control
      • Disc Menu
      • Fast Backward
      • Fast Forward
      • OSD
      • Resume Playback from Stop
      Video Enhancement
      • Progressive Scan
      • Video Upscaling
      DVD Region
      2

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Composite video cable (Y)
    • AC Power Cord
    • FM antenna
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.