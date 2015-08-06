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Discontinued

Beardtrimmer series 9000waterproof beard trimmer

BT9290/32

4.7

| (6) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultimate precision

Experience superb control on contours with the exclusive laser guide. It allows you to create the precise and symmetric style you want with confidence.

See all benefits

The only beard trimmer with a laser guide

Ultimate precision

  • 0.2mm precision settings

  • Full metal dual-sided trimmer

  • 60mins cordless use/1h charge

  • with laser guide

Use the unique laser guide for precise, symmetric results

Use the unique laser guide for precise, symmetric results

The unique laser guidance system projects a sharp line of light to pre-align your style before you trim. It will point out where the hairs will be cut so you get it right every time.

The zoom wheel 'locks in' your chosen length setting

The zoom wheel 'locks in' your chosen length setting

To select your preferred trim length, just turn the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed. Your chosen length is now 'locked in' for a precise and even trim.

Dual-sided trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

Dual-sided trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

Take off the adjustable length comb, and there’s a reversible, dual-sided precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there's a 15mm-wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

6

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

06/08/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Prefect beardtrimmer

This beardtrimmer is perfect for the use I wanted.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer

21/03/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product Overall

Great Product Overall. I would recommend this to all.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer

06/09/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Very professional

Smooth and silentious. I just love it. I highly recommend it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer

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