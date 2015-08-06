2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate precision
Experience superb control on contours with the exclusive laser guide. It allows you to create the precise and symmetric style you want with confidence.
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal dual-sided trimmer
60mins cordless use/1h charge
with laser guide
The unique laser guidance system projects a sharp line of light to pre-align your style before you trim. It will point out where the hairs will be cut so you get it right every time.
To select your preferred trim length, just turn the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed. Your chosen length is now 'locked in' for a precise and even trim.
Take off the adjustable length comb, and there’s a reversible, dual-sided precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there's a 15mm-wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Jrbdron
06/08/2015
United Kingdom
Prefect beardtrimmer
This beardtrimmer is perfect for the use I wanted.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer
NickNetwork
21/03/2015
United Kingdom
Great Product Overall
Great Product Overall. I would recommend this to all.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Lory
06/09/2017
Singapore
Very professional
Smooth and silentious. I just love it. I highly recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer