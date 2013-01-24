Home
Beardtrimmer series 9000

waterproof beard trimmer

BT9290/32
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Ultimate precision Ultimate precision Ultimate precision
    Ultimate precision

    Experience superb control on contours with the exclusive laser guide. It allows you to create the precise and symmetric style you want with confidence. See all benefits

      Ultimate precision

      The only beard trimmer with a laser guide

      • 0.2mm precision settings
      • Full metal dual-sided trimmer
      • 60mins cordless use/1h charge
      • with laser guide
      Use the unique laser guide for precise, symmetric results

      Use the unique laser guide for precise, symmetric results

      The unique laser guidance system projects a sharp line of light to pre-align your style before you trim. It will point out where the hairs will be cut so you get it right every time.

      The zoom wheel 'locks in' your chosen length setting

      The zoom wheel 'locks in' your chosen length setting

      To select your preferred trim length, just turn the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed. Your chosen length is now 'locked in' for a precise and even trim.

      Dual-sided trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

      Dual-sided trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

      Take off the adjustable length comb, and there’s a reversible, dual-sided precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there's a 15mm-wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.

      Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for the perfect trim

      Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for the perfect trim

      The steel blades lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.

      60 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge, or plug it in

      60 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge, or plug it in

      You get 60 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge. If you run out of battery power while trimming, just plug it in and keep trimming.

      100% waterproof for easy cleaning

      100% waterproof for easy cleaning

      To clean the trimmer head, simply rinse it under the tap.

      Detail comb for precision, and beard comb for control

      Detail comb for precision, and beard comb for control

      The detail comb gives you more precision as you trim. Use it instead of the beard comb to get into tight spots, or to round off the edges of your beard. The beard comb gives you more control for a fast and even trim.

      The LED display clearly shows your chosen length setting

      The LED display clearly shows your chosen length setting

      The LED display shows your chosen length setting in millimeters, so you're always in control of your style.

      The 0.4mm stubble setting gives you a 3-day beard every day

      The 0.4mm stubble setting gives you a 3-day beard every day

      If you want a perfect 3-day beard, just use the trimmer's shortest setting of 0.4mm. For a perfectly groomed longer beard, simply adjust the setting to the exact length you need.

      2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

      2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year warranty: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

      Protective pouch for travel and storage

      Protective pouch for travel and storage

      The travel pouch protects your trimmer during travel and storage.

      LED display shows the battery level

      The LED display indicates the battery level, so you're never caught short.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Beard comb
        Yes
        Detail Comb
        Yes
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Pouch
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        100% Waterproof
        Battery Run time
        1 hour charge 60 mins runtime
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Precision

        Length Settings
        17 Length from 0.4 mm to 7 mm

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2 - Year Worldwide Guarantee

