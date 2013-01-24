Home
Beardtrimmer series 7000

Vacuum Beard Trimmer

BT7201/15
  Less mess vacuum trimmer
    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    BT7201/15
    Less mess vacuum trimmer

    Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    Less mess vacuum trimmer

    Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim. See all benefits

      Less mess vacuum trimmer

      Integrated vacuum captures up to 90% cut hair*

      • 0.5mm precision settings
      • Full metal blades
      • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Captures up to 90% cut hair*
      Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

      Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

      Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

      Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

      Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

      Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.

      Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

      Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

      Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.

      20 lock-in length settings, 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision

      20 lock-in length settings, 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision

      Select your preferred trim length by simply turning the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed from 0,5 - 10mm with 0,5mm precision. Your chosen length is now "locked in" for a perfectly even trim.

      60 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or plug it in

      60 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or plug it in

      Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 60 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.

      Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

      Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

      The battery indicator shows when your trimmer's battery is empty, charging, or full.

      Precision trimmer for finishing up in hard to reach areas

      Precision trimmer for finishing up in hard to reach areas

      When you are done trimming, just click on this precision trimmer to finish up your style with defining details and edges or trimming your moustache.

      Just empty the chamber and rinse the blades under water

      Just empty the chamber and rinse the blades under water

      Once you are done trimming, simply remove the blades by pulling them up, rinse the blades and comb under the tap, empty the hair chamber and brush away any loose hairs with the added cleaning brush for long-lasting performance.

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

      2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

      We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

      Technical Specifications

      • Cutting system

        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5 mm
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10 mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        20 integrated length settings

      • Accessories

        Precision trimmer
        Yes
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Ease of use

        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Display
        Battery light
        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

          Tested in lab environment on hair mats