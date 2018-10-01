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  • Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer Less mess vacuum trimmer

    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

    BT7201/15

    Less mess vacuum trimmer

    Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR349.00

    Beardtrimmer series 7000 Vacuum Beard Trimmer

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    Less mess vacuum trimmer

    Integrated vacuum captures up to 90% cut hair*

    • 0.5mm precision settings
    • Full metal blades
    • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
    • Captures up to 90% cut hair*
    Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

    Guaranteed less mess with integrated vacuum

    Trim your beard, mustache and sideburns while keeping tidy with this trimmer. Its powerful vacuum catches cut hair as you go along, giving you a mess-free trim.

    Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

    Lifts and guides hairs for an effortless even trim

    Trim your stubble in one quick stroke. Our innovative lift & trim system raises each hair, then guides it toward the double-sharpened stainless steel blades. The result is an even stubble or trim in just one go.

    Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

    Double-sharpened stainless steel blades for faster trimming

    Strong steel blades are double-sharpened and made to last a very long time to cut through even thick hair. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other as you trim.

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Adjusts to different length settings

    Cut to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 20 length settings between 0,5 - 10mm in 0.5mm increments.

    60 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or plug it in

    60 minutes run time after a 1-hour charge or plug it in

    Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get 60 minutes of cordless use. If you need more energy while trimming, you can simply plug the trimmer into the wall. This trimmer has been designed to run both cordless and plugged in.

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

    The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

    Precision trimmer for finishing up in hard to reach areas

    Precision trimmer for finishing up in hard to reach areas

    When you are done trimming, just click on this precision trimmer to finish up your style with defining details and edges or trimming your moustache.

    Simple maintenance

    Simple maintenance

    Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

    2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

    2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

    We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Number of length settings
      20 integrated length settings

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Precision trimmer
      Yes

    • Power

      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Battery type
      NiMH

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      No oil needed
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades
      Range of length settings
      0.5 up to 10 mm
      Precision (size of steps)
      By 0.5 mm

    • Ease of use

      Zoom wheel
      Easily adjust length settings
      Cleaning
      Rinseable attachments
      Display
      Battery light
      Operation
      Corded & Cordless use

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    • Tested in lab environment on hair mats
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