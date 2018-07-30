2 year warranty
Discontinued
BT2200R/00
A speaker that is as adventurous as you
This rugged and water resistant portable wireless speaker can go wherever you want to go, in and out, up and down, rain and shine. It sounds as powerful as it is tough.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts the input signals from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This speaker handles anti-clipping through a dedicated audio limiter IC. This monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amp's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery.
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Ilive4god2007
30/07/2018
US
Great design and unsinkable case is PERFECT for kayaking or other stuff
First, I liked how it sounds comparing with other small gadgets. It sounds really better and louder. Also, I liked this design and I was amazed that this particular gadget has won an award for innovation in CES expo !!! Finally, when I saw some reviews where it can swim on the surface and it is really unsincable, it was the moment ) I like to swim in kayaks where you can roll over and lost all your things, but this little baby will be still playing while you are dealing with your "shipwreck" ) Highly recommended. Yes, the battery is quite small, but I usually connect my powerbank to it and the problem is solved ) P.S. I even ordered in to Ukraine from the US and I really like silver-white version.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker
TheRealDiehl
13/01/2016
US
Product great for the beach
This speak has great sounds. Living in Key West allows me to be able to use this speaker on the boat, at the pool, and the beach. It floats which is awesome. I do worry that sand will get into it but that has not been an issue after two weeks of use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker
Nana1965
22/11/2016
US
Verified buyer
This product has a great sound.
This product was great at first, but after using it for about 3 months, it quit charging.
This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker
This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker