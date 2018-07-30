ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24
  • Front product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT2200R/00

3.7

| (3) Reviews

A speaker that is as adventurous as you

This rugged and water resistant portable wireless speaker can go wherever you want to go, in and out, up and down, rain and shine. It sounds as powerful as it is tough.

See all benefits

A speaker that is as adventurous as you

  • Bluetooth®

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Rechargeable battery

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts the input signals from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This speaker handles anti-clipping through a dedicated audio limiter IC. This monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amp's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery.

Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

30/07/2018

US

US

Great design and unsinkable case is PERFECT for kayaking or other stuff

First, I liked how it sounds comparing with other small gadgets. It sounds really better and louder. Also, I liked this design and I was amazed that this particular gadget has won an award for innovation in CES expo !!! Finally, when I saw some reviews where it can swim on the surface and it is really unsincable, it was the moment ) I like to swim in kayaks where you can roll over and lost all your things, but this little baby will be still playing while you are dealing with your "shipwreck" ) Highly recommended. Yes, the battery is quite small, but I usually connect my powerbank to it and the problem is solved ) P.S. I even ordered in to Ukraine from the US and I really like silver-white version.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker

13/01/2016

US

US

Product great for the beach

This speak has great sounds. Living in Key West allows me to be able to use this speaker on the boat, at the pool, and the beach. It floats which is awesome. I do worry that sand will get into it but that has not been an issue after two weeks of use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker

22/11/2016

US

US

Verified buyer

This product has a great sound.

This product was great at first, but after using it for about 3 months, it quit charging.

This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker

This review was made for BT2200R wireless portable speaker

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.