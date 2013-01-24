Home
wireless portable speaker

BT2000B/00
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Stretch the speaker in sound and size Stretch the speaker in sound and size Stretch the speaker in sound and size
    Bring music to your adventures with a compact, rugged and easily carried speaker that can be strapped to any bag. Anti-clip technology gives better sound for its size. When you want more just pull it open. Music lasts for half day. See all benefits

      • Bluetooth
      • Rechargeable battery
      • 2W
      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      Pull out the speaker for better quality sound

      This expandable speaker can be shrunk down for music on the go or opened up for better quality sound, simply grab it at the top and bottom and pull.

      Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

      Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.

      Up to 12 hours music playtime

      Play your music loud anytime, anywhere with a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 12 hours. Listen to all your music without the fuss of tangled power cords and inconvenient searches for electrical outlets, giving you total freedom of movement and a half-day of musical entertainment.

      Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

      Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

      Audio-in for easy connection to almost any electronic device

      Carry it anywhere with the by-packed finely knitted strip

      In line with the Philips CitiScape Strada's headband series, which was inspired by fashion sneakers and their vividly colored shoelaces, our by-packed strip is made of a vibrant and finely knitted fabric sleeve making it stylish enough to be a fashion accessory.

      Certified Green Product: Strong commitment to sustainability

      Philips awards its 'Green' logo only to its most environmentally friendly products, so you can rest assured you are making the right environmental choice. Certification as a Green product means the product is highly energy efficient, uses sustainable packaging extensively (> 80% recycled cardboard content, FSC® certified printed matter and PVC free packaging), reduces the use of hazardous materials (PVC/BFR free plastic housing) and is easer to recycle.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        iPad
        • iPad 1
        • iPad 2
        • new iPad
        • iPad mini
        • iPad with Retina display
        iPhone
        • iPhone 3
        • iPhone 3GS
        • iPhone 4
        • iPhone 4S
        • iPhone 5
        • iPhone 5C
        • iPhone 5S
        iPod touch
        3rd generation or later
        Android tablets & smartphones
        with Android 2.1 and Bluetooth 2.1 or above
        work with
        Bluetooth 4.0 or below
        other Bluetooth-enabled device
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
        Audio in (3.5mm)
        Yes

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2W
        Sound System
        Mono

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker driver
        1 x 1.75"

      • Power

        Battery type
        lithium polymer (built-in)
        Operating time on battery
        12  hr

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • carrying strap
        • USB cable for PC charging
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet
        • Quick install guide

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        99 x 93 x 77  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        113 x 60 x 135 mm
        Product weight
        0.157  kg
        Weight incl. Packaging
        0.245  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • carrying strap
      • USB cable for PC charging
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet
      • Quick install guide

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

