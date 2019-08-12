Search terms

Satinelle Essential

Corded compact epilator

BRP529/00
  • Epilation made easy Epilation made easy Epilation made easy
    Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. This special edition includes a Philips mini epilator and smart tweezers designed for sensitive areas. See all benefits

      Smooth skin for weeks

      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

      2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

      2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalized hair removal treatment.

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Mini epilator is ideal for sensitive areas like bikini line

      The narrow head of the mini epilator is ideal for sensitive areas like bikini line and armpits. Battery operated, it’s great for touch-ups on holiday.

      Small enough to take everywhere

      Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go.

      Includes 2x AA batteries

      Convienient battery operation on two AA batteries for a runtime up to 60 minutes.

      Luxury smart tweezers with light and mirror

      Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Epilation system
        Efficient epilation system
        Epilation discs
        Gentle tweezing discs

      • Ease of use

        Opti-light
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Washable epilation head
        Yes

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings
        Corded
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Compact

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15  V

      • Mini epilator

        Ease of use
        • Battery operated
        • Compact
        Features
        1 speed setting
        Technical specifications
        Number of discs: 8

      • Accessories

        Luxury smart tweezers
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

