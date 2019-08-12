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    Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

    BRP529/00

    Epilation made easy

    Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. This special edition includes a Philips mini epilator and smart tweezers designed for sensitive areas.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR296.00

    Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

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    Epilation made easy

    Smooth skin for weeks

    • With opti-light
    • Incl. mini epilator
    • With smart tweezers
    Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

    Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

    Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

    Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

    Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

    Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

    2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

    2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

    2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalized hair removal treatment.

    Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

    Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

    The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

    Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

    Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

    This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

    Mini epilator is ideal for sensitive areas like bikini line

    Mini epilator is ideal for sensitive areas like bikini line

    The narrow head of the mini epilator is ideal for sensitive areas like bikini line and armpits. Battery operated, it’s great for touch-ups on holiday.

    Small enough to take everywhere

    Small enough to take everywhere

    Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go.

    Includes 2x AA batteries

    Includes 2x AA batteries

    Convienient battery operation on two AA batteries for a runtime up to 60 minutes.

    Luxury smart tweezers with light and mirror

    Luxury smart tweezers with light and mirror

    Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows.

    Technical Specifications

    • Mini epilator

      Ease of use
      • Battery operated
      • Compact
      Features
      1 speed setting
      Technical specifications
      Number of discs: 8

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      Luxury smart tweezers
      Yes

    • Power

      Off mode (no attachments)
      < 0.1 W
      Low energy mode
      < 0.3 W

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      15  V

    • Design

      Handle
      Compact

    • Features

      Speed settings
      2 settings
      Corded
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Ergonomic
      Opti-light
      Yes
      Washable epilation head
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation discs
      Gentle tweezing discs
      Epilation system
      Efficient epilation system

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