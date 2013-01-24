Search terms
Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the shower or bath. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.
The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front and behind the shaving foil, keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.
The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.
For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.
Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.
