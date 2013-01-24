Other items in the box
- AC/DC Adaptor
- World Wide Warranty leaflet
- Quick install guide
Search terms
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy wireless multiroom speaker BM7 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy wireless multiroom speaker BM7 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps. See all benefits
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.
izzylink™ is a wireless technology that uses the IEEE 802.11n standard to enable the link-up of multiple speakers to form a wireless network. The network connects up to five speakers without the need of a router, Wi-Fi password, or any smart device mobile app to set it up. You can add izzy speakers to the network easily to enjoy music playing at the same time in different rooms. Each speaker can still be switched between single mode for individual use or group mode for multiroom music with one tap.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
In each izzylink™ group, any individual speaker can be the master, streaming music to the others. When you want to take the lead to share your own music, press the Bluetooth button on the speaker in your room and share that music from your device instantly. Other speakers in the same izzylink™ group will play the same music in sync at the same time. Sharing music with each other is just that easy.
Pair Bluetooth devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a speaker to turn the speaker on, start Bluetooth pairing, and begin streaming music.
This stereo speaker features powerful 2-way speakers with large passive radiators for wide and deep stereo sound. The advanced sound processing technology enhances the reproduction of the music so that each note resonates with crystal-clear accuracy, and each pause is sealed with pristine silence. Philips' proprietary Digital Sound Processing technology optimises the performance of compact speaker boxes, delivering rich room filling sound that is balanced, dynamic without any distortion.
Pair with 2 smart devices simultaneously so you can stream music from whichever device you want, without the hassle of un-pairing and re-pairing. To play a song on a different device, pause the song on the original device first and then play the new song on a different device to take over. It's perfect for sharing music with friends, parties, or just playing different songs stored on different devices. Let friends and family pair at the same time, so you can swap between each other's music easily.
izzylink™ expands all your music sources, and music or radio apps on smartphones, tablets or computers wirelessly to every room.
Stream your favourite music from your phone, tablet or computer, whatever music or radio app you use. Expand your favourite music wirelessly to every room via Bluetooth.
Compatibility
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Dimensions