2 year warranty
Discontinued
BM7B/10
One tap to play music in every room
Philips izzy wireless multiroom speaker BM7 plays music wirelessly via Bluetooth. With a tap of button, up to 5 izzy speakers play music in every room at the same time effortlessly. Easy setup, no router, password or apps.
Bluetooth®
30W RMS power
NFC
izzylink™ for multiroom
Philips izzy speaker lets you stream all your favorite music from your phone, tablet or computer, no matter which music or radio app you use.
izzylink™ is a wireless technology that uses the IEEE 802.11n standard to enable the link-up of multiple speakers to form a wireless network. The network connects up to five speakers without the need of a router, Wi-Fi password, or any smart device mobile app to set it up. You can add izzy speakers to the network easily to enjoy music playing at the same time in different rooms. Each speaker can still be switched between single mode for individual use or group mode for multiroom music with one tap.
No router, no password, no apps needed for set up. Just long press the "GROUP" button on two speakers to set up for the first time. Repeat to add a 3rd, 4th, or 5th speaker. Each long press of the "Group" button adds one new speaker at a time. Multiroom music has never been easier. Once complete, the izzylink™ network will be stored even when the speaker is unplugged.
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Benjimax
21/08/2018
United Kingdom
Brilliant sound from Izzy
Philips manage to get a beautifully balanced and powerful sound from a small, nicely designed package. Material and sound quality are excellent, and it's super easy to connect the group. Bluetooth pairing is straightforward. This would be suitable for a large room. The only missing thing for me would be an app to control the speakers in the group.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM7B wireless multiroom speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for izzy BM7B wireless multiroom speaker
GeoffHH
13/12/2016
United Kingdom
A rather basic speaker
This speaker does not reproduce high quality (FLAC) music well and the bass is far too prominent (although this can be adjusted on the source device). However, as a cheap speaker to use in the kitchen where there are a lot of extraneous noises, it is adequate. Although there are 3 thick leaflets in the box, there is nothing to explain what all the buttons and controls are for and it is necessary to visit the Philips web site to download the User Manual before using the unit. Unfortunately, the Philips web site is one of the worst I have ever encountered and navigation is dreadful. However, once I had obtained the User Manual, I would probably have given "Ease of use" 4 stars.
This review was made for izzy BM7B wireless multiroom speaker
This review was made for izzy BM7B wireless multiroom speaker