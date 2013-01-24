Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

StraightCare

Straightener

BHS674/00
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
  • Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care
    -{discount-value}

    StraightCare Straightener

    BHS674/00
    Find support for this product

    Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care

    Easily create perfectly straight hair with our new straightener. Ionic conditioning and ceramic coated plates ensure the hair is protected, frizz-free and shiny. 220°C high heat allows to create beautiful results in one stroke! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR234.00
    Find similar products

    StraightCare Straightener

    Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care

    Easily create perfectly straight hair with our new straightener. Ionic conditioning and ceramic coated plates ensure the hair is protected, frizz-free and shiny. 220°C high heat allows to create beautiful results in one stroke! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all straighteners
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care

      • 10 digital settings
      • tailored to every hairtype
      More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

      Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

      The straightening plates have a professional length of 105mm, leading to faster and easier straightening.

      Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

      Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

      The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling with smooth gliding.

      10 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      10 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Digital display with 10 temperature settings up to 220°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for one stroke perfection.

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      Auto Shut-Off for safe usage

      Auto Shut-Off for safe usage

      This straightener has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Heater Type
        High-performance heater
        Maximum temperature
        220  °C
        Plate size
        25x105 mm
        Voltage
        110-240  V

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        After one hour
        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes

      • Service

        Guarantee
        2 - Year Worldwide Guarantee

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item