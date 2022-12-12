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  • Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    5000 Heated straightening brush

    BHH885/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology with ionic care system work together with the bristle design for healthy looking, frizz-free hair.

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    Suggested retail price: MYR319.00

    5000 Heated straightening brush

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    Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

    Ionic care for smooth, shiny hair

    • ThermoProtect technology
    • Ionic Care
    • Argan oil ceramic coating
    ThermoProtect minimizes heat damage on hair

    ThermoProtect minimizes heat damage on hair

    Temperature of the bristles stays at an optimized level to minimize the heat damage, while reducing friction. Leaving hair naturally straight with a silky smooth look.

    Triple bristle design

    Triple bristle design

    Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.

    Large paddle-shaped brush

    Large paddle-shaped brush

    The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.

    Fast heat-up time

    Fast heat-up time

    Ready to use in 50 seconds.

    Ready to use indicator light

    Ready to use indicator light

    LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.

    Ionic care for smooth, shiny hair

    Ionic care for smooth, shiny hair

    Ionic care releases millions of ions, eliminate static and resulting in beautiful looking, shiny hair

    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

    1.8m cord.

    Swivel cord

    Swivel cord

    Swivel cord for comfortable use.

    3 temperature settings to suit your hair type

    3 temperature settings to suit your hair type

    Three temperature settings (150°C, 170°C, 200°C) to suit your hair type.

    Argan oil infused ceramic coating

    Argan oil infused ceramic coating

    The bristles with argan oil infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Voltage
      Universal  V
      Heater Type
      PTC
      Product size (mm)
      350 L x 75 W x 48 D
      Total number of bristles
      247
      LED light indicator
      White color
      Off mode power
      < 0.5 W

    • Features

      Auto shut-off
      after 60 min
      Temperature Settings
      • 3 settings
      • 150°C - 170°C - 200°C
      Brush shape
      Paddle
      Brushing area (mm)
      116 L x 60 W
      Number of heated bristles
      111

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Ease of use

      Storage hook
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      ThermoProtect
      Yes
      Argan oil infusion
      Yes

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    • Based on a home placement test with 96 women with different hair types in Poland. Applied to 170°C and 200°C
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