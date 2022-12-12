Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology with ionic care system work together with the bristle design for healthy looking, frizz-free hair. See all benefits
Temperature of the bristles stays at an optimized level to minimize the heat damage, while reducing friction. Leaving hair naturally straight with a silky smooth look.
Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.
The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.
Ready to use in 50 seconds.
LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.
Ionic care releases millions of ions, eliminate static and resulting in beautiful looking, shiny hair
1.8m cord.
Swivel cord for comfortable use.
Three temperature settings (150°C, 170°C, 200°C) to suit your hair type.
The bristles with argan oil infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.
