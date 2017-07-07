BHH822/03
More styles on demand
Every day a different look! From to perfectly polished, straight, volumized, curly hair to updos and more, create more than 15 styles with the new Philips Multi-Styler with style guide.See all benefits
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Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.
This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 45 seconds.
This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.
Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.
Changing attachments has never been quicker or easier with the muti-styler’s OneClick design. Simply click on and push the button, holding the cool tip, to release.
2 temperature settings for perfect results. Choose from a professional high temperatures for straightening to achieve long lasting results while caring for your hair.
The ready to use indicator shows when the styler has reached the right temperature. The soft, white LED light changes from a soft pulse to constant to easily show when it’s ready for use.
25mm curling barrel for perfect tight to loose curls.
80mm straightening plates for perfect sleek results.
Including a style guide and all accessories you need to create 15+ styles! The style kit includes 2 elastic bands, 4 elastic mini scrunchies, a hair clip and 4 bobby pins, a comb and 2 spiral grips for easy hairstyling. A hair loop, pull hair pin, hair grip, banana clip and a side comb will enable you to experiment and create fabulous styles!
Simply brush your hair for creating perfectly volumptious results.
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