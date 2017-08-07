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    StyleCare Multi-Styler

    BHH811/00

    Click on your style

    Every day a different look! From to perfectly polished, straight and curly hair to updos and more, create more than 10 styles with the new Philips Multi-Styler with style guide.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: MYR199.00

    StyleCare Multi-Styler

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    Click on your style

    10+ looks with style guide

    • 10+ styles in a box
    • 5 attachments & accessories
    • Style Guide
    • OneClick Technology
    80mm straightener for sleek results

    80mm straightener for sleek results

    80mm straightening plates for perfect sleek results.

    25mm curling barrel for tight to loose curls

    25mm curling barrel for tight to loose curls

    25mm curling barrel for perfect tight to loose curls.

    Style guide and 3 useful hair accessories for 10+ styles

    Style guide and 3 useful hair accessories for 10+ styles

    Including a style guide to create 10+ styles, 2 elastic bands for easy hairstyling and a hair loop to experiment with your style.

    OneClick Technology for quick and easy attachment changing

    OneClick Technology for quick and easy attachment changing

    Changing attachments has never been quicker or easier with the muti-styler’s OneClick design. Simply click on and push the button, holding the cool tip, to release.

    Professional high heat for perfect results

    Professional high heat for perfect results

    This high temperature enables you to change the shape of your hair and gives you that perfect look you want.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 sec

    This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

    Protective ceramic coating

    Protective ceramic coating

    Protective ceramic coating ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    Cool tip for easier and safer use

    The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Curler
      Yes
      Straightener
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Elastic band
      2
      Hair loop
      Yes
      Style guide
      with 10 easy to create styles

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      110-240V
      Heater Type
      PTC
      Plate size
      Curler 90 mm
      Cable length
      1.8 m
      Styling temperature
      Up to 210°C
      Heating time
      60  s

    • Features

      Cool tip
      Yes
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Barrel diameter
      25  mm
      Coating of heated parts
      Ceramic
      Storage hook
      Yes
      OneClick release technology
      Yes
      Straightener size
      30x80 mm

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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