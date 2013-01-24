Home
Easy Natural Curler

BHH777/03
Overall Rating / 5
  Easily create beautiful natural curls
    Easy Natural Curler

    BHH777/03
    Overall Rating / 5

    Easily create beautiful natural curls

    Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement.

    Easy Natural Curler

    Easily create beautiful natural curls

    Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement. See all benefits

    Easily create beautiful natural curls

    Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement. See all benefits

    Easy Natural Curler

    Easily create beautiful natural curls

    Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement. See all benefits

      Easily create beautiful natural curls

      Even at the back of your head

      • Tulip shape
      • One touch clip and curl
      • Heat safe design
      • Light and compact
      Uniquely designed for creating beautiful, natural curls

      Uniquely designed for creating beautiful, natural curls

      Philips Easy Natural Curler has a unique Tulip shape for creating stylish, natural curls like no effort went into it.

      Automatic clip for curling with just one hand

      Automatic clip for curling with just one hand

      The Philips Easy Natural Curler’s clip and curl plates automatically clip and hold the hair strand while styling, so you can curl in a single movement and with just one hand.

      Protects against accidental burns

      Protects against accidental burns

      As the styling plates are protected from touching, you don't have to worry about getting accidental burns.

      Slim handle and small size to carry around

      Slim handle and small size to carry around

      Philips Easy Natural Curler is light, comfortable to use and compact. Its slim handle and small size makes it perfect to carry around.

      Protective ceramic coating

      Protective ceramic coating

      The protective ceramic coating of the curler's plates ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

      Professional 200°C styling temperature

      Professional 200°C styling temperature

      A professional temperature of 200°C guarantees nice results even on thick hair, while minimizing hair damage.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Temperature
        200  °C
        Plate size
        20X70
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Heating time
        30  sec
        Heater type
        PTC
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Features

        Unique Tulip shape
        Yes
        One touch clip and curl
        Yes
        Light and compact
        Yes
        Heat safe design
        Yes
        Ceramic coating
        Yes

      • Hair type

        End result
        Natural looking curls
        Hair length
        • Long
        • Medium
        • Short

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

