Search terms
Powerful drying at a lower temperature
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful drying at a lower temperature
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits
Powerful drying at a lower temperature
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Powerful drying at a lower temperature
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. See all benefits
This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.
The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 10°C while still drying your hair quickly.
The compact design with foldable handle makes it easy to pack, store and take the hair dryer with you anywhere you go.
This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.
The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.
The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.
Caring technologies
Attachments
Features
Technical specifications
Service