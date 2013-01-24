Massaging diffuser to maximize volume & boosts curls

The asymmetric massaging diffuser has a unique asymmetric design that is contoured to the head, making it easier and more intuitive to use. The diffuser spreads the flow of air across the hair, drying hair more healthy, boosting volume and reducing frizz. The rubber pins can be used to massage and stimulate the scalp and improve hair vitality. For best results, hold close to the crown and root area and let the diffuser’s massaging pins add bounce and shape curls.