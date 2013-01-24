Search terms
Enjoy ultimate styling experience with our smart curling system. The innovative system is a great package of many upgraded features. Fabulous, lasting curls are created at a touch of a button with two auto-rotating smart curl guards. They curl every hair strand like a professional stylist all the while caring for your hair. The clever curl boost technology allows the auto curler to create lasting results at a more caring temperature setting. The device's longer barrel, easy vertical grip and open design that follows the natural flow of your hair help you style perfectly with little effort.
With our auto curler’s 113% more curling surface*, you can now style 2x more hair in one go. Perfect curls just got easy and fast.
The auto curler is held in a natural vertical position with a relaxed grip, making it effortless to create perfectly consistent curls all around your head. The operating buttons are positioned where your grip is so that you can intuitively reach it. The curved, feminine shape of the curling chamber makes it comfortable to curl even closer to your scalp.
Our auto curler creates perfect fabulous curls that last, every time. Thanks to our innovative smart curl guards, hair is perfectly wrapped around the barrel like the masterful touch of a professional hairdresser. Because each strand of hair is curled evenly at the controlled temperature, the result is perfect each time. The best thing is that this highly skillful work is done only at a touch of a button, automatically!
Enjoy variety of looks with 27 setting combinations (3 timer settings x 3 temperature settings x 3 curling direction settings). The various curl, temperature and time settings can be used in different combinations to achieve your desired look every time.
Our innovative open design in combination with two vertical curling guards help you achieve great curls while caring for your hair. In the spacy chamber, the rotating curl guards gently and smoothly wrap hair around the curling barrel with no stress. Because the curl guards are shaped vertically, following the natural flow of your hair, there is less chance of jamming the hair. Style with peace of mind.
Protective ceramic coating with keratin infusion for better care of your hair.
Our clever curl boost technology enables great, lasting curls at a caring temperature setting. The combination of the shape, smart curl guards and the keratin ceramic barrel work in sync to effectively use the heat, so hair is styled perfectly every time.
The 3 temperature settings (170°C - 190°C- 210°C) and 3 timer settings (12sec - 10sec - 8sec) help you achieve great results from loose to tight curls on different hair types. For example, the high temperature setting with the extra curling time will shape the curls tighter – ideal for thicker hair. The low temperature setting combined with shorter curling time is optimal for hair that needs extra hair protection.
3 adjustable curling directions (left, right and automatic) add more creativity to your curling routine. Right curls, left curls – so you can curl each side in perfect symmetry – or automatic curls to mix of right and left sided curls for a completely natural look.
This auto curler comes with intelligent feedback. The curl ready indicator lets you know when your curl is ready by giving continous beeping singals. This innovative feature helps you create great lasting results each time without overheating the hair. The auto stop feature turns off the power of the curler automatically to protect your hair if hair is tangled inside the chamber in an odd chance.
Our new improved chamber means no burns during styling. Unlike with traditional curlers, you’ll never singe your fingers because our clever design completely isolates heat from any other areas than treated hair.
