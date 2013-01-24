Home
LCD monitor

BDL4651VH/00
  Stunning picture quality
    LCD monitor

    BDL4651VH/00

    Stunning picture quality

    Deliver crystal clear marketing messages even in locations with high sunlight or brightness conditions. The 1500 nit LCD display brings you incredible picture quality just about anywhere.

    Stunning picture quality

    Deliver crystal clear marketing messages even in locations with high sunlight or brightness conditions. The 1500 nit LCD display brings you incredible picture quality just about anywhere.

    Stunning picture quality

    Deliver crystal clear marketing messages even in locations with high sunlight or brightness conditions. The 1500 nit LCD display brings you incredible picture quality just about anywhere.

    Stunning picture quality

    Deliver crystal clear marketing messages even in locations with high sunlight or brightness conditions. The 1500 nit LCD display brings you incredible picture quality just about anywhere.

      Stunning picture quality

      even in locations with high ambient brightness

      • 117 cm (46")
      • multimedia
      • Full HD
      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Projects a high brightness picture even in daylight

      Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 1500 nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for almost all locations where ambient brightness is an issue. However, it is vital to make sure that the display is thermally conditioned in an air-conditioned enclosure for such installations. Please see instruction book for details on environmental operating conditions.

      Ideal for Sunlight Applications

      With an ultra high brightness panel, this model is ideal for installations in all kinds of environments, even in direct sunlight. However it is vital to make sure that the display is thermally conditioned in an air-conditioned enclosure for such installations to ensure that black spots do not appear on the panel.

      Slim bezel design for a stylish look

      A slim bezel design adds a stylish look to a public display to nicely blend in just about any environment. Furthermore this design makes the display ideal for tiled matrix video walls.

      Brightness automatically adjusts with ambient conditions

      The adjustment of display settings to correspond with ambient light without user intervention.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Temperature sensor measures the health condition

      This public dispay contains a temperature sensor to monitor the internal health condition. In case the internal temperature surpasses the preset threshold, automatically two internal fans will be activated to cool down the display to normal conditions.

      Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

      Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

      Enhanced zoom feature supports tiled matrix applications

      The internal zoom function enables easy implementation of a video wall matrix, without the need for expensive external equipment. Capable of many different configurations, creating a stunning video wall has become simplicity itself.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        117  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        46  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        1500  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8.5  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Display colors
        16.7 million colors
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        Pixel pitch
        0.53 x 0.53 mm

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Audio (L/R) x2
        AV output
        Audio (L/R) x1
        Other connections
        • External loudspeaker connector
        • AC-out
        • Component RCA x1

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 5 x 5
        Picture in picture
        PIP
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        • Carrying Handles
        • Smart Insert
        • AC Out
        Energy saving functions
        • Ambient light sensor
        • Smart Power
        Safety control functions
        • Heat Control
        • Temperature Sensor
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Packaging
        Reusable box
        Network controllable
        RS232

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        20mm
        VESA Mount
        400 x 200mm
        Set Depth
        124.2  mm
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.9  inch
        Set Height
        616.5  mm
        Set Height (inch)
        24.3  inch
        Set Width
        1060  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        41.7  inch

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        60,000  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Stand
        BM05211

      • Miscellaneous

        Bezel
        metallic anthracite
        Warranty
        Europe/North America 3 years
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • RoHS

      • Power

        Mains power
        90-264V AC, 50/60Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ 213W
        Standby power consumption
        <1W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 12W (RMS)

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        87 12581 60485 1
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        5.5  inch
        Depth
        13.88  cm
        Height
        24.3  inch
        Height
        61.65  cm
        Width
        41.7  inch
        Width
        106.04  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

