Projects a high brightness picture even in daylight

Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 1500 nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for almost all locations where ambient brightness is an issue. However, it is vital to make sure that the display is thermally conditioned in an air-conditioned enclosure for such installations. Please see instruction book for details on environmental operating conditions.