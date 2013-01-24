Home
Signage Display

  Experience images of stunning clarity
    Experience images of stunning clarity

    When it comes to high performance at an affordable cost, nothing comes close to this display. Deliver messages to your audience in total clarity and full HD quality - lowering your TCO and maximizing your ROI! See all benefits

      Experience images of stunning clarity

      with the full HD Display

      • 107cm (42")
      • Digital Signage
      • Full HD
      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI input for full digital HD connection in one cable

      HDMI makes an uncompressed digital RGB connection from the source to the screen. By eliminating conversion to an analog signal, it delivers an unblemished image. The non-degraded signal reduces flicker and leads to a clearer picture. HDMI intelligently communicates the highest output resolution with the source device. The HDMI input is fully backward compatible with DVI sources but includes digital audio. HDMI uses HDCP copy protection.

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Designed for 24/7 operation

      Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Open Pluggable Specification Slot

      Developed for the Digital Signage market, the Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slot is designed to make changing or upgrading your media player mere child’s play. Simply plug your media player in to the display - and you’re ready. No matter whether you have an entry level, mid-range or high-end media player, OPS is fully compatible bringing you a lower TCO over the longer term.

      Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

      This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

      Network Controllability: RJ45

      Simple management of your display is available thanks to the introduction of a LAN (RJ45) port. You can configure each display or find out the status of each device quickly and conveniently via an RJ45 connection.

      Remote Management and Configuration via RS232

      Remote Management allows the user to control and adjust the displays remotely via the RS232 protocol. Using CEC commands, you are able to have full control over all the displays in your signage network at any time.

      Advanced anti image sticking function

      Static images left on-screen for extended periods of time may leave a "ghost image" or image sticking effect on LCD displays. Although image sticking in LCD displays is not permanent, you want to prevent this to happen, especially in locations where content is shown 24/7.

      VGA Loopthrough

      Connect multiple displays to create a video wall of up to 150 displays via a VGA daisy chain thus enhancing your visual experience. With no additional hardware required, they are as simple to installl as they are captivating to your audience.

      Complies with RoHS standards to care for the environment

      Philips designs and produces display products in compliance with strict Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) standards that restrict lead and other toxic substances that can harm the environment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        107  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        42  inch
        Panel resolution
        1920x1080p
        Optimum resolution
        1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        450  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Response time (typical)
        6.5  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.485 x 0.485
        Display colors
        16.7 Million colors
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

      • Connectivity

        PC
        • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
        • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
        • DVI-D x1
        • RS232 D-Sub9
        • RS232 D-sub9 output
        • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
        • RJ45
        AV input
        • HDMI x1
        • Component (BNC) x1
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • S-video x1
        • Audio (L/R) x2
        AV output
        • Composite (BNC) x1
        • Audio (L/R) x1
        Other connections
        OPS

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Portrait
        • Landscape
        Tiled Matrix
        5 x 5
        Picture in picture
        • PBP
        • PIP
        • POP
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel shift, Low bright
        Signal Loop Through
        • RS232
        • VGA
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Ease of installation
        Carrying Handles
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Network controllable
        • RS232
        • RJ45
        Packaging
        Reusable box

      • Dimensions

        Bezel thickness
        28.5mm/1.1"
        VESA Mount
        200x200mm, 400x200 mm
        Product weight
        23  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        50.7 lb  lb
        Set Width
        992  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        39.0  inch
        Set Height
        584  mm
        Set Height (inch)
        23.0  inch
        Set Depth
        116  mm
        Set Depth (inch)
        4.6  inch

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 - 40  °C
        Relative humidity
        5 - 90  %
        MTBF
        50.000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Consumption (On mode)
        Typ. 114W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • VGA cable
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        Optional accessories
        • Fixed wall mount
        • Flexible wall mount
        • Ceiling mount
        Stand
        BM04642

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        Europe/North America: 3 years
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Simplified Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class B
        • UL/cUL
        • CCC
        • C-Tick
        • RoHS

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide
      • Optional accessories: Fixed wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Flexible wall mount
      • Optional accessories: Ceiling mount

