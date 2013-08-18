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2 year warranty

All series

  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph
  • Front product photograph

Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ5741/98

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy your movies, music and photos

You can now enjoy your favorite movies, music and even photos from portable USB device on the TV with this all-in-one Philips DVD Soundmachine AZ5741. It plays DVDs, MP3/WMA-CD, Picture CDs and radio.

See all benefits

Enjoy your movies, music and photos

  • DVD, CD, USB, FM

  • Remote Control

  • 4W

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

FM tuner for radio enjoyment

0

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

The features is good. The sound was nice. Perfect for home and office moderate usage.

The product is good for value. A perfect choice for my usage.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ5741 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ5741 CD Soundmachine

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Disclaimers

  1. Music with Digital Right Management not supported.