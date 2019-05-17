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    On-tap filtration

    AWP3702/90

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Clean water right from the tap

    Compact on-tap purifier using high quality granular activated carbon to effectively removes residual chlorine and odors, ensuring clean and tasty water for you and your family.

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    On-tap filtration

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    Clean water right from the tap

    Remove residual chlorine and odor

    • Microfiltration
    • GAC
    • 0.4L/min

    Removes residual chlorine and odors effectively

    Granular activated carbon filter can remove residual chlorine by more than 99%*, and adsorbs odors effectively.

    Buckle type release and lock filter changing mechanism

    Eject the used filter by pushing the switch and simply insert the new one.

    Water control system with optional water outlet modes

    A simple rotation of the water selection lever switches the water flow from regular, unfiltered tap water (stream or spray) to effectively treated filtered water.

    Quick Fit tap adapters for easy installation on your tap

    This on-tap purifier comes with a few tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, which fit most taps and help you to easily install the filter.

    Simply discard the one-piece filter after use

    Simply discard the one-piece filter when it reaches the end of lifetime. The one-piece design prevents secondary pollution.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Chlorine reduction
      Yes, up to 99%*
      Pesticide removal
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes

    • Filter specifications

      Main filter media
      Granular activated carbon/GAC
      Filtration capacity
      1000L

    • Input water conditions

      Input water pressure
      1.5-3.5  bar
      Input water temperature
      5-38  °C
      Input water quality
      Municipal tap water

    • General specifications

      Rated water flow rate
      0.4L/min

    • Country of origin

      System
      China
      Filter
      China

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