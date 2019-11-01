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2 year warranty

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Filter cartridge

AWP261/10

Clean water made easy

With multi-stage ultrafiltration system, this replacement filter reduces chlorine, particles, microplastics, and up to 99.9% bacteria* for healthy and tasty drinking water, while retaining beneficial minerals.

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Ultrafiltration system reduces 99.9% bacteria

Clean water made easy

Simply discard the one-piece filter after use

Convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.

Effectively reduces 99.9% bacteria

The 3-stage ultrafiltration system consists of non-woven fabric, granular activated carbon and hollow fiber membrane, which effectively reduces chlorine, pesticides, chemicals, and up to 99.9% bacteria*. It also reduces particles down to 0.01 micron including microplastics for crisp and pure tasting water, while retaining beneficial minerals.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on test result by international testing and certification agency BV under laboratory conditions.