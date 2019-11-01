2 year warranty
AWP261/10
Clean water made easy
With multi-stage ultrafiltration system, this replacement filter reduces chlorine, particles, microplastics, and up to 99.9% bacteria* for healthy and tasty drinking water, while retaining beneficial minerals.
Convenient and safe to discard the one-piece filter after use, avoiding secondary pollution.
The 3-stage ultrafiltration system consists of non-woven fabric, granular activated carbon and hollow fiber membrane, which effectively reduces chlorine, pesticides, chemicals, and up to 99.9% bacteria*. It also reduces particles down to 0.01 micron including microplastics for crisp and pure tasting water, while retaining beneficial minerals.
Reviews
Based on test result by international testing and certification agency BV under laboratory conditions.