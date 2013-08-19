2 year warranty
Discontinued
AS170/12
Stream your music and charge your Android phone
Get great sound as AS170 speaker fast charges your Android powered phone. Compatible with all Bluetooth enabled devices for simple and easy music streaming. It even wakes you up with songs from your radio.
Bluetooth®
for Android
FM
6W
The improved version of Philips FlexiDock features a micro USB connector, perfect for any Android powered phone. The docking mechanism is a great fit for any Android phone, thanks to the smooth and rounded edge design of the connector. It offers maximum adjustability. Simply slide the connector left or right, or rotate it to fit any location or orientation of the Micro USB port on your phone. This extreme flexibility is the first of its kind, catering to Android powered phones that are made by different manufacturers with no standardized position and orientation for the micro USB connector.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
Available for download from Google Play, the Philips Bluetooth Audio Connect widget allows you to connect and pair your mobile device to any Philips Bluetooth audio device easily. Tap the widget to automatically add, pair and connect to any Philips Bluetooth audio device. Once paired, you can also rename and change the icons. This widget allows you to have several Philips audio devices, making it easy for you to switch between different Bluetooth devices easily. Simply tap to select your desired Philips audio device and start streaming.
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