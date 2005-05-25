Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Radio Cassette Recorder

AQ5120/61
Overall Rating / 5
  • Enjoy your favorite stations Enjoy your favorite stations Enjoy your favorite stations
    -{discount-value}

    Radio Cassette Recorder

    AQ5120/61
    Overall Rating / 5

    Enjoy your favorite stations

    Good quality stereo sound reproduction through the 7.6 cm (3") speakers.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Radio Cassette Recorder

    Enjoy your favorite stations

    Good quality stereo sound reproduction through the 7.6 cm (3") speakers.

    Enjoy your favorite stations

    Good quality stereo sound reproduction through the 7.6 cm (3") speakers.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Radio Cassette Recorder

    Enjoy your favorite stations

    Good quality stereo sound reproduction through the 7.6 cm (3") speakers.

    Similar products

    See all Radios
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Enjoy your favorite stations

      ALC helps prevent audible distortion of input signals

      This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        2x0.5W
        Speaker diameter
        3"
        Sound System
        Stereo
        Volume Control
        rotary

      • Loudspeakers

        Finishing
        Metal

      • Audio Playback

        Cassette Deck Technology
        Mechanical
        Cassette Playback Modes
        • Fast Wind/Rewind
        • Full Auto Stop
        • Pause key

      • Audio Recording

        Recording modes
        Built-in condensor microphone
        Tape Recording Enhancement
        One-Touch Recording

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        • AM Antenna
        • FM Antenna
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • LW
        • MW

      • Dimensions

        Product depth
        100  mm
        Product height
        150  mm
        Product width
        400  mm
        Product weight
        2  kg

      • Power

        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Battery type
        D / LR20 Alkaline
        Mains power
        Yes
        Number of batteries
        6

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.