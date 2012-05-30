2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJ7030D/98
Wake up to your iPod/iPhone music
Rise and shine to favorite tunes from your iPod/iPhone or FM with the dashing Philips Clock radio that will brighten your room - and mornings! Its smart dock lets you charge your devices without the need to remove its protective casing.
MP3 Link
The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
2.8
of 5
23
Reviews
Joseph_Chu_UnLim
30/05/2012
Singapore
Value for money. Have not use it yet hence can't say much.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
06/02/2012
Singapore
Like the design. Size is just right, small enough and with good speakers. Price is good for us too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
oyonnazien
05/12/2011
US
Let's be fair...
oyonnazien again, to come back on the fact that this clocka has a power save mechanism. DOn't know why it did not work on the first time I used it. Unplugged it once there was a storm and clock was still internally running. May be there is a switch or setup to have buttons light ;-) This clock is great !!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJ7030D Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone