    Free your portable music at home. Dock your iPod or GoGear player into the compact Philips clock radio with powerful bass supported by 12W RMS power. Enjoy great sounds and choose to kick-start each day with music.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Start your day, your way!

      Wake up to your favorite iPod tunes

      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx™ loudspeaker Technology for deep and powerful bass

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      Dual alarm time

      Dual alarm time

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

      5 one touch buttons for easy access to favorite radio tunes

      5 one touch buttons for easy access to favorite radio tunes

      Access your favorite stations with simple one touch operation

      Digital tuning for station presets

      Digital tuning for station presets

      Single remote control for the system and iPod

      Single remote control for the system and iPod

      Play and charge your iPod and GoGear

      Play and charge your iPod and GoGear

      Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

      Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        2 x 6 W RMS
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound system
        stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        Neodynium magnet system
        No. of built-in speakers
        5
        Loudspeaker enhancement
        wOOx Bass Radiator

      • Connectivity

        MP3 Link
        3.5mm stereo line in

      • Audio playback

        Docking playback modes
        • fast forward and backward
        • next and previous track
        • play and pause

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM antenna
        Tuner bands
        FM
        Station presets
        5
        Tuner enhancement
        auto digital tuning

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • 24 hour alarm reset
        • buzzer alarm
        • dual alarm
        • radio alarm
        • repeat alarm (snooze)
        Backlight color
        blue
        Clock
        • Digital
        • sleep timer
        Display type
        LCD display
        Charging device
        • GoGear
        • iPod

      • Power

        Adaptor type
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        1.94  kg
        Main unit depth
        164  mm
        Main unit height
        191  mm
        Weight
        1.34  kg
        Main unit width
        161  mm
        Packaging height
        224  mm
        Packaging width
        248  mm
        Packaging depth
        212  mm

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod nano
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod 5th generation

      • GoGear compatibility

        Compatible with
        HDD6330/ HDD6320/ HDD1850/ HDD1840/ HDD1835/ HDD1830/ HDD1820/ HDD1635/ HDD1630/ HDD1620/ HDD1420/ SA9100/ SA9200

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

