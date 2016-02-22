Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Clock Radio

AJ2000/12
Overall Rating / 5
  • Wake up Wake up Wake up
    -{discount-value}

    Clock Radio

    AJ2000/12
    Overall Rating / 5

    Wake up

    Rise to your favorite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ2000 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile. See all benefits

    Clock Radio

    Wake up

    Rise to your favorite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ2000 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile. See all benefits

    Wake up

    Rise to your favorite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ2000 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile. See all benefits

    Clock Radio

    Wake up

    Rise to your favorite radio station or alarm tones. This elegant Philips AJ2000 Clock radio with mirror-finish display lets you preset two alarms that wake you and your partner at different times. Rise gently each day with a smile. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Radio & alarm clock
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Wake up

      to your favorite radio tune

      • Mirror finish display
      • FM, Digital tuning
      • Dual alarm
      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      Repeat alarm for additional snooze

      To counter oversleeping, the Philips Clock radio has a snooze feature. Should the alarm ring and you wish to continue sleeping a bit longer, simply press the Repeat Alarm button once and go back to sleep. Nine minutes later the alarm will ring again. You can continue to press the Repeat Alarm button every nine minutes until you turn off the alarm altogether.

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to your favorite radio tune or a buzzer

      Wake up to sounds from your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Simply set the alarm on your Philips Clock radio to wake you with the radio station you last listened to or choose to wake up with a buzzer sound. When the wake up time is reached, your Philips Clock radio will automatically turn on that radio station or trigger the buzzer to sound.

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

      Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1hour) and choose a radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The Philips radio set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient and silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite radio DJ without counting sheep, or worrying about wasting power

      FM tuner for radio enjoyment

      The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favorite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen.

      Adjustable display brightness for comfort viewing

      Adjustable display brightness allows you to customize the display to your needs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H
        Display
        LED

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Antenna
        FM Antenna
        Tuner Bands
        • FM
        • Digital tuning
        Frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        No. of preset stations
        20

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • Radio Alarm
        • Buzzer Alarm
        • Repeat alarm (snooze)
        • Dual alarm time
        • Gentle Wake
        Sleep Timer
        Yes
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low
        Volume control
        Up/ Down

      • Power

        Power supply
        100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
        Backup battery
        CR2032 (included)
        Power type
        AC Input

      • Dimensions

        Packaging type
        D-box
        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        185 x 81 x 85.2  mm
        Net weight
        0.32  kg
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        233 x 95 x 96 mm
        Gross weight
        0.382  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        1

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • User manual
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.