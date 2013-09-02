Make clear conference calls anywhere
Make conference calls anywhere with the portable Philips WeCall. It comes with four microphones and advanced echo cancellation for smooth conversations, while the LED indicators and Bluetooth® connectivity offer you the utmost convenience. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Four omni-directional microphones enable 360 degree voice pick up from up to 5 metres away, for clear and natural communication without raising your voice or leaning over a speaker - even in the most difficult environment.
Seamless connectivity via auto pairing with iPhones and any Bluetooth enabled smartphones, computers and laptops, with up to 10 metres wireless range.
The handy Philips WeCall app manages conference call numbers and even enters access codes directly from your calendar, making it a breeze to dial and access calls from your calendar at the push of a button.
Up to 8 hours battery life while being used on a call, and up to 200 hours on standby. The USB cable included allows for very easy and convenient charging.
Advanced noise cancelation with four omni-directional microphones around the speaker enables multiple people to join the conversation and ensures voices can be heard in the clearest way. Stationary and non-stationary noises are suppressed for a noise-free conversation.
Very fast and advanced echo suppression for a revolutionary hands-free, full-duplex conversation a few metres from the speaker. An adaptive algorithm is designed to eliminate echoes and prevent howling due to feedback from loudspeaker to microphone, which is especially ideal in difficult acoustical conditions and reverberant rooms such as offices with little furniture.
2-inch high sensitivity, low distortion neodymium magnet speaker with specially designed low-profile cone resulting in a wide-range response and wide-dispersion directivity. Talk while walking around the room and from anywhere in the room with no drop in quality. Or perfect for music playback.
USB connectivity enables you to use the speaker for making calls from laptops with Plug and Play functionalities and automatic device detection.
The slim and portable design allows you to take the conference speaker wherever you want. It easily fits in your laptop bag for use while on the go, working from home, hotel room, or visiting a business partner.
Durable and ultra light travel case helps to protect the speaker while travelling, with an elegant and functional design for a professional appearance.
Bluetooth® wireless technology
Philips WeCall App
iPad compatibility
iPhone compatibility
iPod compatibility
