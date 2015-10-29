2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC4014/02
General health
VitaShield IPS
Smart sensor
The VitaShield Intelligent Purification System effectively filters out pollutants (ultrafine particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses) with size >0.02 Microns*.
Smart sensor measures and controls the indoor air quality
3-step fan speed lets you to adjust the air flow to your liking
2.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Lucky
29/10/2015
Singapore
This product has great feature and maintenance is hassle free
The noise from the fan even in maximum speed is not noisy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier
Desmond
29/12/2017
Malaysia
A powerful purifier but not durable
a powerful purifier that works well when it was new. noisier than expected when the full fan speed is on. but it works fantastic. noise level at low and mid fan speed is fine. however it's not so durable. malfunction when the 2 years warranty is over. the cost of motor and circuit board replacement is half of the new purchase.
This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier
This review was made for AC4014/02 Air purifier
duttnoida59
30/11/2016
United Kingdom
working not properly, money westage
1) I can't belive this is philips product. 2) working not properly, money westage 3) when working air is very bad quality bad smell
This review was made for AC4014/10 Air purifier
This review was made for AC4014/10 Air purifier
According to the 2008 Microbiological Risk Assessment Report of the World Health Organization (WHO), the avian influenza, human influenza viruses, Legionella, Hepatitis viruses and SARS coronavirus are larger than 0.02 micron.
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008, cigarrette smoke used as the particle pollutants
Tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB/T18801-2008 and GB/T18883-2002, inhalable particles of size smaller than 2.5um as particles pollutants sampled in mass concentration, initial concentration 5.0¡À0.5mg/m3, testing time 1hr
Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria