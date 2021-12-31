Search terms

  • Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1) Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

    800 Series Compact Air Purifier

    AC0820/30

    Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

    With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 190 m³/h.

    See all benefits

    800 Series Compact Air Purifier

    Similar products

    See all Air Purifier
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Purifies the air in less than 16 mins (1)

    99% virus, allergen & pollutant removal (2,3,6)

    • Purifies rooms up to 48 m²
    • 190 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
    • HEPA filter
    High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 48 m²

    High Performance suitable for rooms of up to 48 m²

    Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 48 m² and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 190 m³/hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 m² in less than 16 min. (1)

    Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

    Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns

    2-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA and pre-filter captures 99.5% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, pollen, dust, pet dander and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

    Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Also tested for coronavirus (4).

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Smart sensors for intelligent purification

    Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Low energy consumption

    Low energy consumption

    Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 20 W power. This is equivalent to a standard light bulb.

    Air quality display

    Air quality display

    See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 with an intuitive color ring

    Auto mode and 2x manual speed levels

    Auto mode and 2x manual speed levels

    Run your product in intelligent automatic mode or choose from 2x speed levels: Sleep, Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

    Smart filter indicator

    Smart filter indicator

    The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.

    New replacement filter

    New replacement filter

    The compatible replacement filter for this device is FY0900, our most compact and sustainable filter yet (8). This new filter replaces the predecessor FY0194 and offers even better performance.

    Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

    In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      Air purifier
      Technology
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Color
      White, Black
      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Internet connectivity
      No
      Wi-Fi range
      No
      Voice control
      No

    • Technical Specifications

      Maximum power
      No
      Air quality sensors
      PM2.5
      Min. sound level
      19 dB(A)
      Max. sound level
      49 dB(A)

    • Performance

      CADR (Clean air delivery rate) (particle, GB/T)
      190 m³/h
      Filter layers
      HEPA, Prefilter
      Particle filtration
      99.5% at 0.003 microns
      Max. room size
      49 m2

    • Usability

      Cord length
      1.6m
      Scheduler
      No
      Automatic mode
      Yes
      Sleep mode
      Yes
      Speed settings
      Yes (Sleep, Medium, Turbo)
      Ambient night light
      No
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring
      Interface
      Digital (touch)
      Recommended filter change
      1 year

    • Safety feature

      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      36.7cm
      Product Weight
      2.4kg
      Product Width
      25cm
      Product Length
      25cm
      Package Length
      27.6cm
      Package Width
      27.6cm
      Package Height
      39.5cm
      Package Weight
      3.1kg

    • Energy efficiency

      Stand-by power consumption
      <1W
      Voltage
      100-240V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Maintenance

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      2in1 HEPA filter
      Related Accessories 1
      FY0900
      Related Accessories 2
      FY0194

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • (1)From the air that passes through the filter, it is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 190 ㎥/h by the room size of 48 m² (assuming the room is 20 ㎡ in floor area and 2.4 m in height).
    • (2)Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health Ltd in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1). Air purifiers alone don’t protect against COVID-19 but can be part of a protective plan (US EPA).
    • (3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
    • (5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values ​​of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
    • (6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2011
    • (7)The calculated average sound pressure at 1.5 meter from the device, based on measurements according to IEC 60704. Sound pressure level depends on the room construction, decoration and positioning of device and listener.
    • (8) Compared to its predecessor FY0194; 99,97% vs 99,5% particle filtration
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.