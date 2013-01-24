Home
DiamondVision

car headlight bulb

9005DVSL
    Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits

      Ultimate white light

      • HB3
      • 12V
      • 65W
      • 2x T10 LED lamps included
      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass^

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, eliminating the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.

      Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

      Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

      Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

      Cool elegance for your headlights

      Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.

      Bright white color match effect for high end look

      Supplied with two colour matching T10 LED position lamps, DiamondVision gives your car lights the premium look of high end cars.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity^

      Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        SL
        EAN1
        8727900354546
        EAN3
        8727900354553

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Application
        • Additional high beam
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Range
        DiamondVision
        Type
        HB3
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Designation
        HB3 DiamondVision
        Base
        P20d

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        65  W

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Ultimate white light
        Product highlight
        5000K

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        up to 5000  K
        Lumens [lm]
        950 lm ± 15%

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        9005DVSL
        Ordering code
        35454630

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        22.8  cm
        Length
        27.6  cm
        Width
        22.8  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        2.53  kg

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        20
        Gross weight per piece [g]
        126.5
        Height [cm]
        10.9
        Length [cm]
        10.9
        Net weight per piece [g]
        19.7
        Width [cm]
        5.3

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        B3/Tc = 105/160

