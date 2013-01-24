Home
Xenon X-tremeVision gen2

Headlight bulb

85126XV2C1
  Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights
    Xenon X-tremeVision gen2 Headlight bulb

    85126XV2C1

    Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights

    With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive. See all benefits

    With a powerful beam that pushes light emission to the limit, X-tremeVision gen2 is the latest development in xenon technology. This outstanding light performance extends your driving limits, so you enjoy a safer, more comfortable drive. See all benefits

      Feel safe and drive safe with brighter lights

      See every bump, curve and obstacle in the road

      • Type of lamp: D2R
      • Pack of: 1
      • 85 V,35 W
      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. So Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light. And more powerful light means an enhanced driving experience, how ever dark the road in front of you.

      Better visibility for safer, more comfortable driving

      Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience. Simply by improving the quality of light you can help prevent accidents. The Xenon X-tremeVision gen 2 improves visibility, so you’re able to recognize obstacles and traffic signs earlier, improving your reaction times. The spectral composition of this light is adapted to the natural color sensitivity of your eye. And with 4800K color temperature, this headlamp produces light that’s gentle on your eyes, making the night-time driving experience safer and more comfortable.

      Philips invented innovative Xenon HID technology

      Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light for safer driving in all conditions. Studies have shown xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than with traditional lamps. And what better way to defeat darkness than with an intense white light comparable to daylight?

      Respecting high quality standards of the ECE homologation

      Philips automotive products and services are considered best-in-class in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.

      Philips car lamps are award-winning

      Our high-quality and innovative vehicle lights are award-winning, being consistently recognized by automotive experts.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

      For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Directing the light to the right spot in front of your car

      It’s not enough to just have powerful headlights; optical precision matters, too. The Xenon X-tremeVision plus lamps have the most precise arc bending technology aligned at 150-350µm. This means they illuminate the road just where you need it, without dazzling oncoming drivers.

      Xenon X-tremeVision plus: for superior visual performance

      Xenon X-tremeVision plus lamps are engineered with Philips Xenon technology for ultimate performance. Producing a longer beam and up to 150% more vision, X-tremeVision plus lamps help you spot obstacles earlier, allowing you to react in time. And with improved peripheral vison, you’ll have greater awareness of any dangers at the side of the road, such as pedestrians or upcoming junctions. Brightly illuminating every bump, curve and hazard in the road, these are headlamps to satisfy the most demanding drivers and the most demanding driving conditions.

      Philips car lamps are protected from UV damage

      Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions. This additional protective layer ensures your headlamps are built to last.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        C1
        EAN1
        8727900377118
        EAN3
        8727900377125

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        85  V
        Wattage
        35  W

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        2500h

      • Light characteristics

        Lumens
        3200 ±450  lm
        Color temperature
        Up to 4800 K

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        85126XV2C1
        Ordering code
        37711833

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        11  cm
        Width
        10  cm

      • Product description

        Type
        D2R
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Designation
        D2R X-tremeVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Range
        Xenon X-tremeVision
        Technology
        Xenon
        Base
        P32d-3

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        28  g
        Height
        9  cm
        Length
        5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        2
        Pack Quantity
        1
        Width
        5  cm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        More light
        Product highlight
        Experience more light

