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    Xenon Standard Headlight bulb

    42403C1

    Feel safe, drive safe

    Philips Xenon Standard is for replacement of the burned-out lamp. It is of the same quality and performance as the original equipped bulb

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    Xenon Standard Headlight bulb

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    Feel safe, drive safe

    Original quality

    • Type of lamp: D3S
    • 42 V,35 W
    • Standard
    • Number of bulbs: 1
    Xenon Standard is the original quality replacement option

    Xenon Standard is the original quality replacement option

    Philips Xenon Standard offers the original quality light performance of a new car. The quality of the bulb is endorsed by all major car manufacturers.

    Adhering to high quality standards of the ECE homologation

    Adhering to high quality standards of the ECE homologation

    Philips Automotive is dedicated to producing best-in-class products and services in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market as well as in after-sales market. Our products are manufactured from high-quality materials and tested to the highest specifications to maximize safety and driving comfort of our customers. Our entire production is meticulously tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements.

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

    Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

    Award-winning car lamp manufacturer

    Our lamps are often commended by automotive experts.

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

    For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles - Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

    Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Original quality
      Product highlight
      Original quality

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PK32d-5
      Designation
      D3S
      Homologation ECE
      YES
      Marking ECE
      E4 0A9
      Range
      Xenon Standard
      Technology
      Xenon
      Type
      D3S

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      B3/Tc = 2000/3000

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      3200 ±450
      Color temperature
      4200

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      35  W
      Voltage
      42  V

    • Ordering information

      Ordering code
      36765294

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      C1

    Badge-D2C

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