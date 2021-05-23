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  • Take console gaming to the next level Take console gaming to the next level Take console gaming to the next level

    Momentum UltraWide LCD monitor

    345M2R/69

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Take console gaming to the next level

    This Momentum UltraWide IPS gaming monitor delivers an expansive viewing experience. 1ms, 144Hz, LowInput lag allow you to enjoy the precision and accuracy needed for gaming. HDR gives great visual immersion with rich colors and contrast.

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    Momentum UltraWide LCD monitor

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    Take console gaming to the next level

    • Momentum
    • 34" (86.36 cm)
    • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
    AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

    144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 144 times per second, effectively 2.4x faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 144Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS LED wide view technology for image and color accuracy

    IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

    CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

    CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

    These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.

    SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

    SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

    Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: Optimize for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and revealing more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corner and shadows. HDR Movie: Ideal for watching HDR movie. Deliver better contrast and brightness for more realistic and immerse viewing experience. HDR Photo: Enhance red, green, and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: Customize settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      34 inch / 86.36 cm
      Aspect ratio
      21:9
      LCD panel type
      IPS technology
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      NTSC 97.5%*, sRGB 119%*, Adobe RGB 96%*
      Color gamut (min.)
      DCI-P3 88.9%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      Maximum resolution
      3440 x 1440 @ 144 Hz*
      Effective viewing area
      799.8 H) x 334.8 (V) mm
      Scanning Frequency
      HDMI: 30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 100 Hz (V), DP: 30 - 220 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      109.68 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      MPRT
      1 ms
      Low Input Lag
      Yes
      EasyRead
      Yes
      AMD FreeSync™ technology
      Premium
      HDR
      HDR Ready

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • HDMI 2.0 x 2
      • DisplayPort x 2
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Audio out

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Input/Up
      • Game Settings/Down
      • SmartImage game/Back
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      MultiView
      • PIP/PBP mode*
      • 2x devices

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      110  mm
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      55.5 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      930 x 525 x 159  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      817 x 365 x 51  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      817 x 523 x 249  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      12.46  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      9.72  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      5.72  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • Mercury free
      • PVC / BFR free housing

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Textured

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    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • The maximum resolution works for DP input only.
    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
    • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
    • BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
    • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
    • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
    • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
    • PIP DP: only supports up to 3440 x 1440 @ 120Hz
    • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

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