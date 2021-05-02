345M2CRZ/69
Take gaming to the next level
This Momentum UltraWide curved gaming monitor gives wrap-around view while gaming. 1ms, 165Hz, LowInput lag allow you to enjoy the precision and accuracy needed for gaming. HDR gives great visual immersion with rich colors and contrast.See all benefits
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Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.
Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: Optimize for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and revealing more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corner and shadows. HDR Movie: Ideal for watching HDR movie. Deliver better contrast and brightness for more realistic and immerse viewing experience. HDR Photo: Enhance red, green, and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: Customize settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
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