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    Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

    27M3N3540P/74

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Broaden your gaming horizon

    This Fast IPS monitor offers gamers speed without skimping on image quality. With an ultra-fast 240hz refresh rate and HDR 400 quality visuals, gamers will experience seamless imagery with a monitor that can match their speed.

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    Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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    • Evnia 3000
    • 27" (68.5 cm)
    • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
    Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

    Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

    While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, 240 Hz gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. With Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

    Fast IPS Panel: For rapid and crystal-clear gaming

    Fast IPS Panel: For rapid and crystal-clear gaming

    This feature is made for action-packed gameplay. Not only does it produce virtually blur-free gaming, but it also pairs well with high frame rates for the best and sharpest imagery, guaranteed.

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 or 2560x1080 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

    DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

    VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and minimum 400 nits brightness, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

    EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

    EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

    The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.5 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      Fast IPS
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2331mm(H) x 0.2331mm(V)
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7M (8bits)
      Color gamut (typical)
      DCI-P3 95%，AdobeRGB 90% , sRGB 120%, NTSC 105% *
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      SmartResponse
      1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Maximum resolution
      HDMI: 2560 x 1440@ 144HZ, DP: 2560 x 1440@ 240HZ, 8bits, RGB/444
      Effective viewing area
      596.736mm(H) x 335.664mm(V)
      Scanning Frequency
      HDMI: 30-218 kHz(H) / 48-144 Hz(V), DP:30-353 kHz(H) / 48 -240 Hz(V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Delta E
      < 2 (sRGB)
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      108 PPI
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      Low Input Lag
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes
      HDR
      HDR 400
      Smart Crosshair
      Yes
      Shadow Boost
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      HDMI 2.0x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Headphone out
      USB:
      USB-A only to the FW update
      HDCP
      HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DisplayPort), HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DisplayPort)

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Input/Up
      • Game Mode/Down
      • SmartImage game/Back
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Internal
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      32.4 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      754 x 481 x 178  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      613 x 367 x 58  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      613 x 474 x 257  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      8.5  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      5.1  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      4.4  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      MTBF
      30,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • CEL

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Textured

    • Design

      Designed in Amsterdam, NL
      Yes

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    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
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    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

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