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    Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor DUAL MODE gaming monitor

    27M2N5800P/69

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    Your gaming experience to the utmost

    Unlock next-level gaming with this Evnia monitor’s Dual Mode. Seamlessly switch between 3840 x 2160 @ 240Hz and 1920 x 1080 @ 480Hz with a simple toggle for unmatched versatility and performance.

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    Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor DUAL MODE gaming monitor

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    Your gaming experience to the utmost

    • Evnia 5000
    • 27" (68.5 cm)
    • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    Dual Mode: The flexibility to match your gameplay

    Dual Mode: The flexibility to match your gameplay

    Experience the best of both worlds with Dual Mode. Seamlessly toggle between 3840 x 2160 @ 240Hz for stunning clarity and 1920 x 1080 @ 480Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay. Whether you crave breathtaking visuals or high-speed action, this monitor adapts to your needs in an instant.

    0.3 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    0.3 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    Philips display with 0.3 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

    DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

    VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and minimum 400 nits brightness, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

    MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

    MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

    With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.

    Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

    Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

    This feature enhances dark scenes without overexposing lightened areas. The Stark Shadowboost feature has three selectable levels that offer texturized images with better color saturation with higher contrast so you can see better in both light and dark environments. In addition, this feature helps you fine-tune your sight so that enemies get exposed more quickly when gaming.

    Smart Sniper: Improved control when you zoom in on targets

    Smart Sniper: Improved control when you zoom in on targets

    Smart Sniper gives you better control over your scope for precise aiming. It overlays an additional window at either the top or center of your screen, and enables you to select a zoom level up to 2.0x your normal magnification.

    Smart MBR Sync: for smooth yet dynamic gameplay

    Smart MBR Sync: for smooth yet dynamic gameplay

    This feature pairs MPRT together with Adaptive Sync technology; which effectively eliminates motion blur and ghosting on screen. Sharp and speedy gaming visuals are guaranteed, even at high frame rates.

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

    Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

    Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

    Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize and personalize your Evnia monitor. Whether you're a casual or competitive gamer, it offers a wide range of customization options to match your unique gaming style. With intuitive controls and seamless navigation, Evnia Precision Center gives you full control, providing everything you need to elevate your gaming to the next level—right at your fingertips.

    Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

    Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

    When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.5 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      Fast IPS
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.1554 x 0.1554 m
      Brightness
      450  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07B (8-bits+FRC)
      Color gamut (typical)
      Adobe RGB 90%; DCI-P3:95%, sRGB: 120%, NTSC 110%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1100:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      Maximum resolution
      3840x2160 @ 240 Hz (HDMI/DP), 1920x1080 @ 480Hz (HDMI/DP)
      Effective viewing area
      596.736(H)x335.664(V)mm
      Scanning Frequency
      30KHz~510KHz(H) / 48-240Hz(V) (@3840 x 2160) / 48-480Hz (V) (@1920 x 1080)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Delta E
      Delta <1
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      163 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      SmartUniformity
      93~105%
      Low Input Lag
      Yes
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes
      G-SYNC
      Yes
      HDR
      DisplayHDR 400 certified
      Stark ShadowBoost
      Yes
      Smart Sniper
      Yes
      Shadow Boost
      Yes
      Smart MBR Sync
      Yes
      Smart MBR
      0.3ms*
      Smart Crosshair
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      HDMI 2.1 x 2, DisplayPort 2.1 x 1
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Headphone out
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DP), HDCP 2.3 (HDMI / DP)
      USB Hub
      USB3.2, Gen1, 5G, Upstream: USB-B x1, Downstream: USB-A x2 (with x1 FC)

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Input/Up
      • Dual Resolution/Down
      • SmartImage game/Back
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      • LowBlue Mode
      Control software
      Evnia Precision Center
      MultiView
      • 2x devices
      • PIP/PBP mode
      Low blue light
      Yes

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      130  mm
      Pivot
      -/+ 90 degree
      Swivel
      -/+ 30  degree
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      • Internal
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      36.7 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      730 x 455 x 139  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      614 x 368 x 60  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      614 x 519 x 261  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      9.04  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      6.32  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      4.55  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      PVC / BFR free housing
      Post consumer recycled plastics
      85%*

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • MEPS
      • PSB
      • KC
      • KCC
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • FCC
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Dark Slate
      Finish
      Textured

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    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
    • Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
    • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
    • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort.
    • Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
    • Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®.
    • This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet are made with 35% recycled plastic and monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.
    Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

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