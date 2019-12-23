2 year warranty
Discontinued
278E8QJAW/69
Ultra-curved, ultra-colorful
Colors like you've never seen before. This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers the richest and most vivid colors wrapped in an immersive curved design for a your best creations yet.
E Line
27" (68.6 cm)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Unity
23/12/2019
한국
2017 내 최고의 상품
2017년 구매당시 지인에게 추천했었음 2년이 지난 지금은 더 좋은 제품이 많이 나와서 (필립스社) 새로 구입하였지만 아직까지 말썽 한 번 없던 제품!
Pros
무결점 정책과 AS
Cons
광고마케팅
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAW 울트라 와이드 컬러 커브드 LCD 모니터
Date of Use 2017-12-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 278E8QJAW 울트라 와이드 컬러 커브드 LCD 모니터
Date of Use 2017-12-23
tch1966
19/06/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Quality of Picture Good But
Quality of picture good but dark thin bands have appeared in one third of the screen. A bit disappointed with that
Pros
Good image quality
Cons
Durability not great
This review was made for 278E8QJAW Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-06-18
This review was made for 278E8QJAW Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Date of Use 2019-06-18
Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931