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Discontinued

Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

278E8QJAW/69

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Ultra-curved, ultra-colorful

Colors like you've never seen before. This brilliant wide view display with Ultra Wide-Color offers the richest and most vivid colors wrapped in an immersive curved design for a your best creations yet.

See all benefits

Ultra-curved, ultra-colorful

  • E Line

  • 27" (68.6 cm)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast for deep black level details

SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

Elegant, slim design complements your home decor

VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles

Philips VA LED display uses an advanced multi-domain vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

23/12/2019

한국

한국

2017 내 최고의 상품

2017년 구매당시 지인에게 추천했었음 2년이 지난 지금은 더 좋은 제품이 많이 나와서 (필립스社) 새로 구입하였지만 아직까지 말썽 한 번 없던 제품!

Pros

무결점 정책과 AS

Cons

광고마케팅

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAW 울트라 와이드 컬러 커브드 LCD 모니터

Date of Use 2017-12-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 278E8QJAW 울트라 와이드 컬러 커브드 LCD 모니터

Date of Use 2017-12-23

19/06/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Quality of Picture Good But

Quality of picture good but dark thin bands have appeared in one third of the screen. A bit disappointed with that

Pros

Good image quality

Cons

Durability not great

This review was made for 278E8QJAW Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2019-06-18

This review was made for 278E8QJAW Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Date of Use 2019-06-18

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Disclaimers

  1. Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm

  2. The maximum resolution works for either HDMI input or DP input.

  3. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  4. NTSC Area based on CIE1976

  5. sRGB Area based on CIE1931